Upcoming Talk Shop event showcases conversation about digging deep in daily beat

Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington is excited to host the second annual Talk Shop. Come hear two leading journalists — Susannah Frame of KING 5 and Levi Pulkkinen of The Seattle PI — discuss reporting big stories out of daily beats.

Frame and Pulkkinen will chat one-on-one about journalism and storytelling at 7 p.m. March 2, at Machine House Brewery.

Both Frame and Pulkkinen have mined their daily beats to uncover stories on local government, the environment, and criminal justice in Western Washington.

This is the second Talk Shop from SPJ Western Washington. Last year, The Stranger’s Eli Sanders and NPR’s Joanne Silberner talked about covering mental health.

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2883002

Talk Shop: Digging deep on your daily beat

March 2, 2017

7-9 p.m.

Machine House Brewery at 5840 Airport Way S #121, Seattle, WA 98108

Tickets are $5