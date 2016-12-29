Welcome new board member Dan Catchpole

We are excited to welcome new SPJ Western Washington board member Dan Catchpole to the team. Dan brings to the board a wealth of experience in the journalistic industry as well as a tie to the community north of Seattle via The Herald in Everett. Dan comes to the board as a mid-year replacement after the resignation of board secretary Marcus Harrison Green.

Dan covers the Boeing Co. and aerospace for the Everett Herald. Previously, he worked for the Associated Press, the Yakima Herald-Republic and as editor of the SnoValley Star, a community weekly. He also worked as a stringer in Tbilisi, where he covered the aftermath of Russia’s war with Georgia in 2008 for the Christian Science-Monitor and the Washington Times.

Welcome, Dan!