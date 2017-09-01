Win seat at WCOG breakfast with SPJWash

SPJWash is proud to support the Washington Coalition for Open Government through their 2017 Madison Andersen Awards Breakfast on September 22 at the Washington Athletic Club. Would you like to join us at the breakfast at the SPJWash table for FREE? (Yup, a $50 seat for free!) We’re choosing eight lucky winners who will join SPJWash at our table.

Why would you want to attend? You’ll be supporting an organization that defends and strengthens Washington’s open government and open records laws. And you’ll have networking opportunities with a room will be full of journalism, legislative and legal types.

To enter, email spjwash@gmail.com with the subject line “WCOG breakfast” and let us know in the body of the email in 300 words or less why you want to go to the breakfast. Tell us why we should choose you.

We must receive your email before September 8 at 7 p.m. for you to be considered. The SPJWash board of directors will review and announce the winners on September 11. We look forward to receiving your entries.