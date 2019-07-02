Winners List: 2018 NWEIJ award recipients

WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (SMALL)

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

Chinook Observer

Photo Portfolio 2018

Luke Whittaker

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner

Malheur Enterprise

Hidden Children – A series

Les Zaitz

Runner up

Rural Housing Coastal Pride

Emily Green

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

YES! Magazine

Two-Thirds of Americans Live in the ‘Constitution-Free Zone’

Lornet Turnbull

Runner up

Ashland Tidings (formerly Ashland Daily Tidings)

Underpaid police recruit now unemployed

Caitlin Fowlkes

Editorial & Commentary

Winner

Hillsboro Tribune

Editorial Entry

Editorial Board

Runner up

Seattle Business magazine

The Final Analysis: John Levesque

John Levesque

Feature Photography

Winner

Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News

Building Democracy: People and Purpose in San Diego County

Staff

Runner up

Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News

The Future Builders: A Native Community and Family Homes

Marguerite Casey Foundation

Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting

Winner

Willows Lodge Magazine

Flipping The Farm Model

Lauren Mang

Runner up

Seattle Weekly

Phnom Penh Noodle House’s Closure and the Loss of Cultural Flavor

Melissa Hellmann

General Excellence

Winner

YES! Magazine

The Decolonize Issue, Spring 2018; The Affordable Housing Issue, Summer 2018

Chris Winters, Shannan Lenke Stoll, Tracy Matsue Loeffelholz, Mark Trahant

Runner up

Chinook Observer

General Excellence

Matt Winters, Luke Whittaker, Alyssa Evans, Natalie St. John

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

Malheur Enterprise

Huntington’s Cannabis Connection

Kristine de Leon

Runner up

Salem Reporter

Salem puts roof over chronically homeless, then adds care

Rachel Alexander

Graphics & Illustrations

Winner

YES! Magazine

Infographic: How the Oil Industry Is Pushing Plastic; Your Midterm Vote Matters Because You Can Support…; Hurry! Plant Milkweed: Return of the Monarch

Enkhbayar Munkh-Erdene

Runner up

YES! Magazine

5 Ways Small Actions Have Huge Power; An Illustrated Essay: Why I Love the Real Marjory Stoneman Douglas; How to Not Be (Completely) Depressed About Climate Change

Sarah Lazarovic

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

Cascadia Magazine

Coring the Forest

Paul Lask

Runner up

YES! Magazine

What Is Barbershop Therapy

Celeste Hamilton Dennis

Investigative Reporting

Winner

Seattle Weekly

Incarcerated and Infirmed: How Northwest Detention Center Is Failing Sick Inmates

Melissa Hellmann

Runner up

Street Roots

Fines and Fees: The Domino Effect

Joanne Zuhl

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Oregon Business – oregonbusiness.com

Walking on a Knife’s Edge

Caleb Diehl

Photo Essay

Winner

YES! Magazine

12 Photos of the Migrant Caravan: Hope and Self-Determination

Rob Wilson

Runner up

South Seattle Emerald

We’re Still Here: Imagine Africatown Design Weekend Reunion on Union Dinner

Naomi Ishisaka

Portrait Photography

Winner

Super Lawyers Magazine

Dina Alexander Leans In

Rick Dahms

Runner up

Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News

Lifting Barriers: New Orleans Organizers Help People Regain Driver’s Licenses

Marguerite Casey Foundation

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News

Election 2018: Will Florida Let 1.4M U.S. Citizens Vote in Democracy?

Staff

Runner up

Reporting

Idle oil, gas wells threaten Indian tribes while energy companies, regulators do little

Rebecca Clarren

Sports Action Photography

Winner

Cougfan.com

Mush: Coug sends Husky flying through the snow

Whittney Thornton

Runner up

Cougfan.com

Minshew sails to the pylon for six

Whittney Thornton

Sports Feature Story

Winner

Cascade Golfer magazine

Walking With Tigers

John Black

Runner up

Ashland Tidings (formerly Ashland Daily Tidings)

‘She’s just a rock’

Danny Penza

Sports Column

Winner

Ashland Tidings (formerly Ashland Daily Tidings)

One Historic Run; Mission Accomplished; Lithia Motors Pavilion is going to be so much fun

Danny Penza

Runner up

Cougfan.com

Barry Bolton’s CF.C Commentary

Barry Bolton

Sports Reporting

Winner

Cougfan.com

Coping with Tyler Hilinski’s death: facing the challenge at WSU

Barry Bolton

Runner up

Cougfan.com

7 intrepid WSU Cougar fans wouldn’t be stopped in trek ‘home’

Dylan Haugh

Spot News Reporting

Winner

South Seattle Emerald

Columbia City Ale House Employee Detained by ICE Agents

Carolyn Bick, Alex Garland

Runner up

Chinook Observer

Fire Ravages Long Beach Apartment Complex

Luke Whittaker

WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (MEDIUM)

Arts & Entertainment

Winner

Willamette Week

Roll of a Lifetime

Matthew Singer

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

Albany Democrat-Herald

Mark Ylen’s portfolio

Mark Ylen

Business Reporting

Winner

Seattle Met

Spell Casters

Darren Davis

Runner up

Portland Business Journal

Reckoning for Oregon cannabis

Pete Danko

Column

Winner

South Sound magazine

In the Know

Joanna Kresge

Runner up

The Daily Astorian

Southern Exposure

R.J. Marx

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner

The Chronicle

Employee Alleged 9 Years of Sexual Harassment by Judge in Claim Settled Out of Court

Natalie Johnson

Runner up

InvestigateWest and Pamplin Media Group

Rattled: Oregon’s Concussion Discussion

Lee van der Voo, John Schrag, Holly Scholz , Shasta Kearns Moore

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week

Justified

Katie Shepherd

Runner up

Seattle Met

“Expiration Date”

Hayat Norimine

Editorial & Commentary

Winner

The Daily Astorian

Editorials: County manager should resign, Mitchell for state House (with reservations), one homeless student is too many

Daily Astorian editorial board

Runner up

Grants Pass Daily Courier

Signed editorials by Scott Stoddard

Scott Stoddard

Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting

Winner

Seattle Met

“The Complete Revised Guide to Pike Place Market”

Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, Stefan Milne, Allison Williams

Runner up

Portland Business Journal

Wine label battle

Pete Danko

Feature Photography

Winner

Corvallis Gazette-Times

Waiting for trains, with love

Andy Cripe

General Excellence

Winner

Seattle Met

February and March

Staff

Runner up

Portland Business Journal

Suzanne Stevens

General News Photography

Winner

The Daily Astorian

Bird release

Colin Murphey

Runner up

Tri-City Herald

Cable Bridge inspection (Office with a view)

Bob Brawdy

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week

The Walking Ted

Rachel Monahan

Runner up

InvestigateWest and Crosscut.com

Foster Kids Kept by State in Hotels at Record Rate

Allegra Abramo

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week

Taxing the Sick

Nigel Jaquiss

Runner up

Hot Rods

Rachel Monahan, Aaron Mesh

Investigative Reporting

Winner

Portland Business Journal

Toxic Nike culture

Matthew Kish

Runner up

Salem pastor resigns after church investigates claims of sexual misconduct by him, 3 others

Lauren Hernandez, Capi Lynn

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week

You’re Doing It Wrong

Nigel Jaquiss

Runner up

Kitsap Sun

‘Disoriented driver jailed’

Andrew Binion

Page Design

Winner

Grants Pass Daily Courier

River under siege; A healthy donor; Salute to veterans

Scott Stoddard

Runner up

Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal design

Craig Spencer, Briana Finney

Photo Essay

Winner

Albany Democrat-Herald

Mud Fest photo essay

Mark Ylen

Runner up

The Daily Astorian

Devastation in Paradise

Colin Murphey

Portrait Photography

Winner

Tri-City Herald

Firefighter saved family during Bofer Canyon fire

Bob Brawdy

Runner up

Portland Business Journal

Cathy Cheney – Susan Sokol Blosser

Suzanne Stevens

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Kitsap Sun

‘Sorry Kitsap, we don’t have the country’s longest coastline’

Tad Sooter, Josh Farley

Runner up

Portland Business Journal

Downtown falcon patrol

Jon Bell, Cathy Cheney

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

InvestigateWest and Crosscut.com

Foster kids kept by state in hotels at record rate

Allegra Abramo

Runner up

The Daily News of Longview, Wash

Mobile home residents accuse owner of profiteering, harassment

Rose Lundy

Sports Action Photography

Winner

Kitsap Sun

Meegan M. Reid sports photo

Meegan M. Reid

Runner up

The Daily Astorian

Pole vault

Sports Feature Story

Winner

Kitsap Sun

‘Behind the scenes with Bremerton boys’

Jeff Graham

Runner up

Ellensburg Daily Record

Brock Ravet’s journey from a small town kid to basketball star heading to Gonzaga

Luke Olson

Sports Reporting

Winner

The Daily Astorian

Super Seagulls are champs again

Spot News Photography

Winner

Car into bank

Mark Ylen

Runner up

Tri-City Herald

Richland City Hall construction

Bob Brawdy

Spot News Reporting

Winner

Kitsap Sun

Port Orchard tornado

Kitsap Sun staff

Runner up

Grants Pass Daily Courier

River under siege

Jeff Duewel, Scott Stoddard

WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (LARGE)

Arts & Entertainment

Winner

Crosscut.com

Is this the buzziest artist in Seattle?

Mason Bryan

Runner up

The Daily Herald

Write a book in 30 days: Writers prepare for novel challenge

Evan Thompson

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

The Columbian

Jucevic Portfolio

Alisha Jucevic

Runner up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

KUOW Portfolio

Megan Farmer

Business Reporting

Winner

OPB

Portland’ s Toxic Harbor Cleanup Enters The Who-Pays-For-What Phase

Cassandra Profita

Runner up

The Columbian

The Waterfront Vancouver setting sail

Allan Brettman

Column

Winner

The Daily Herald

Groovy! The dude has a vinyl stash of, like, 97,000 records / This guy takes his parrot everywhere he goes in Everett / Captain Walmart isn’t make-believe, he’s a real superhero

Andrea Brown

Runner up

The Columbian

Pen is much bigger so I can write the best columns; NRA, some officials stretch credulity, abdicate humanity; Sensitivity, compromise called for in naming of park

Greg Jayne

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

The Register-Guard

Arson and an ambush

Chelsea Deffenbacher

Runner up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Five women accuse Seattle’s David Meinert of sexual misconduct, including rape

Sydney Brownstone, Isolde Raftery

Digital Innovation

Winner

The Register-Guard

‘Animal House,’ four decades later

Rob Denton, Dylan Darling, Chris Pietsch, Rob Romig

Runner up

The Register-Guard

Legacy of Tom Egan: ‘His death has saved lives’

Rob Denton, Jack Moran, John Heasly

Editorial & Commentary

Winner

Crosscut.com

Mossback on Northwest Life

Knute Berger

Feature Photography

Winner

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

As Told By Us

Megan Farmer

Runner up

The Columbian

Cherry Blossoms

Alisha Jucevic

Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting

Winner

Crosscut.com

Our mountains are under siege. Blame your selfie

Ted Alvarez

Runner up

The Columbian

Hiking the Washington Side, plus “Foot traffic not the only kind…” sidebar

Scott Hewitt

General Excellence

Winner

The Daily Herald

Two complete editions

Staff

Runner up

The Columbian

March 22, 2018; Sept. 16, 2018

Columbian Staff

General News Photography

Winner

Yakima Herald-Republic

Prayer walk

Evan Abell

Runner up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Wapato teachers strike

Amanda Ray

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

Yakima Herald-Republic

Lawsuits, claims just the cost of doing business for Yakima

Kaitlin Bain

Runner up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Charges of intimidation, retaliation, corruption surround Wapato City Administrator

Kaitlin Bain

Graphics & Illustrations

Winner

The Columbian

Confronting the high cost of justice; “Can’t have two tigers on the hill”; Midterms will reveal area’s true colors

Merridee Hanson

Runner up

The Columbian

9,095: Clark outpaces Multnomah County for new residents; Two decades of dreams; Who gave it, who got it?

Romana Wood

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

Bend Bulletin

An urban-rural divide over gun suicide

Markian Hawryluk

Runner up

The Columbian

Drugs offer hope to opioid addicts

Jake Thomas

Investigative Reporting

Winner

Mail Tribune

Women Behind Bars

Vickie Aldous

Runner up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Charges of intimidation, retaliation, corruption surround Wapato City Administrator

Kaitlin Bain

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Crosscut.com

Can gold mining save fading Washington town?

John Stang

Runner up

Bend Bulletin

Haunted by trauma

Markian Hawryluk

Page Design

Winner

The Columbian

To combat winter blues, try seeing red; Spruce up the environment; A determined stand (with jump)

Dave Magnuson

Runner up

The Columbian

A day to take off; 30 years strong; Shifting sand (with jumps)

Romana Wood

Photo Essay

Winner

The Columbian

A Determined Stand

Alisha Jucevic

Runner up

The Columbian

A new home

Nathan Howard

Portrait Photography

Winner

The Columbian

Nathan Kunz

Nathan Howard

Runner up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Marilyn Montufar

Megan Farmer

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

OPB

Endangered Lily Still Faces Challenges On Oregon’s South Coast

Jes Burns

Runner up

The Columbian

Farmers going nuts; Ridgefield couple replace pear orchard with hazelnuts, hoping to cash in on their increasing popularity (SIDEBAR: Filbert or hazelnut?)

Andy Matarrese

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

OPB

Longstanding Equity Issues At Clark College Alienate Staff, Students

Molly Solomon

Runner up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Some Seattle schools can pay for extra teachers. Should they spread the wealth?

Isolde Raftery

Sports Action Photography

Winner

The Daily Herald

Seattle Seahawks’ Doug Baldwin tips the football back toward himself to make a catch during 4th quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Olivia Vanni

Runner up

Mail Tribune

South vs Centennial

Andy Atkinson

Sports Feature Photography

Winner

The Columbian

National Anthem

Nathan Howard

Runner up

The Daily Herald

Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Guerreiro perform a lift during their free dance program at the 2018 Skate America competition on Oct. 21, 2018 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

Olivia Vanni

Sports Column

Winner

Mail Tribune

Tee Talk

Tim Trower

Runner up

The Daily Herald

The WHL’s postseason playoff format has major flaws / It’s time for the Mariners to tear their roster apart / If you haven’t already, be prepared to fall in love with hockey

Nick Patterson

Sports Feature Story

Winner

Mail Tribune

A Fighting Chance

Tim Trower

Runner up

The Register-Guard

Playing through the pain

Steve Mims

Sports Reporting

Winner

Mail Tribune

A Leader By Example

Tim Trower

Runner up

South Medford places coach ‘on leave’

Kris Henry

Spot News Reporting

Winner

The Register-Guard

Arson and an ambush

Chelsea Deffenbacher

Runner up

The Bend Bulletin

Stormy Daniels performance cut short after drunk man throws wallet in her face

Kyle Spurr

Spot News Photography

Winner

Yakima Herald-Republic

White Swan Fire

Amanda Ray

Runner up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Apple truck spill

Evan Abell

WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (VERY LARGE)

Arts & Entertainment

Winner

The Seattle Times

Watch: Here’s how PNB’s ‘Swan Lake’ lead dancers tackle the notoriously difficult 32 fouette turns

Moira Macdonald, Corinne Chin, Ramon Dompor

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

LeGuin’s Legacy

Amy Wang

Business Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Rough and Ready

Gordon Friedman, Hillary Borrud

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

The Loyalty Game

Jeff Manning, Brad Schmidt

Column

Winner

The Seattle Times

Danny Westneat Metro columns

Danny Westneat

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Columns by Samantha Swindler

Samantha Swindler

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Ghosts of Highway 20

Noelle Crombie, Dave Killen, Beth Nakamura

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Pac-12 missteps

John Canzano

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

Anchorage Daily News

Rethinking Alaska’s only maximum security prison

Marc Lester

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Homeless arrests

Rebecca Woolington, Melissa Lewis

Digital Innovation

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Ghosts of Highway 20

Noelle Crombie, Dave Killen, Beth Nakamura

Runner up

The Seattle Times

The Wonder of the Fresh Hop

Lauren Frohne, Emily Eng, Frank Mina, Tan Vinh

Feature Photography

Winner

The Seattle Times

Henna For Eid

Alan Berner

Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting

Winner

The Seattle Times

Tales from the road: Confessions of a super-commuter

Rick Lund, Gabriel Campanario

Runner up

The Seattle Times

No Cookbooks Allowed: Seattle pop-up dinners celebrate immigrant home cooks

Tan Vinh

General News Photography

Winner

Reuters

National School Walkout

Lindsey Wasson

Runner up

Chinook Observer

Shop with a Cop

Luke Whittaker

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Backtracking on test scores

Betsy Hammond

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Shots Not Fired: A new Oregon law takes guns from people who may do harm

Gordon Friedman

Graphics & Illustrations

Winner

The Seattle Times

Emily M. Eng graphics and illustrations

Emily M. Eng

Runner up

The Seattle Times

Cover illustrations for The Seattle Times

Jennifer Luxton

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

False Comfort

Fedor Zarkhin

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Targeted

Bethany Barnes

Investigative Reporting

Winner

Northwest News Network

Investigation into Wash. State Rep. Accused of Improper Behavior

Austin Jenkins

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Buried: The state hides how children die on Oregon’s watch

Molly Young

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Dear Della

Tom Hallman Jr.

Runner up

The Seattle Times

The Property: A family’s getaway cabin defined its dreams, until a tragic Sunday morning

Evan Bush

Photo Essay

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Ghosts of Highway 20

Beth Nakamura

Portrait Photography

Winner

The Seattle Times

Misty Living on the Street

Alan Berner

Runner up

Seattle Met

Earth-Feather Sovereign

Lindsey Wasson

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Sea of plenty? Native Alaskans celebrate indigenous whaling victory

Gregory Scruggs

Runner up

The Seattle Times and The Columbian

Teacher Diversity in Washington

Dahlia Bazzaz, Katie Gillespie, Emily Eng

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Targeted

Bethany Barnes

Runner up

The Seattle Times and The Columbian

Teacher Diversity in Washington

Dahlia Bazzaz, Katie Gillespie, Emily Eng

Sports Column

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Columns by John Canzano

John Canzano

Runner up

The Seattle Times

Why the Seattle City Council voted in favor of KeyArena but not Chris Hansen’s Sodo project 2. NHL expansion to Seattle will fuel Canadians’ fury at Gary Bettman, but he has helped the game 3. From organists to hard rock and back again

Geoff Baker

Sports Feature Photography

Winner

Getty Images

Satoko Miyahara

Lindsey Wasson

Runner up

The Seattle Times

Mutton Busters

Alan Berner

Sports Feature Story

Winner

Anchorage Daily News

Kamaka Hepa’s shot, from behind the Arctic Circle

Marc Lester

Runner up

The Seattle Times

Meet Red Badgro, the Best Northwest Athlete You’ve Never Heard Of

Scott Hanson

Sports Reporting

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Inside the Pac 12 replay center

John Canzano

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Left Out

John Canzano

Spot News Photography

Winner

Chinook Observer

Woman clutches dog rescued from apartment fire

Luke Whittaker

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive

MeToo Rally

Mark Graves

AUDIO, VIDEO (LARGE)

Sports Audio Reporting

Winner

KNKX Public Radio

These Women Hit 50. Then They Took Up Basketball

Jennifer Wing

Runner up

Northwest News Network

Track To Ice: Pacific Northwest Bobsledder On Verge Of Making 2018 Olympic Team

Tom Banse

Feature Audio Reporting

Winner

KNKX Public Radio

Unraveling The Mystery Of Why So Many African-Americans End Up Homeless

Will James

Runner up

OPB

Scientists Study ‘Singing Fish’ For Ways To Improve Human Hearing

Cassandra Profita

Feature Video Reporting

Winner

OPB

Oregon Field Guide: Urban Falconry

Jule Gilfillan

Runner up

Yakima Herald-Republic

Good Girls Club

Amanda Ray

Investigative Audio Reporting

Winner

KNKX Public Radio

School Officials and Tech Companies

Ashley Gross

Runner up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Her rapist was convicted because of a rape kit. So why are so many kits untested?

Anna Boiko-Weyrauch, Gil Aegerter

Breaking Video Reporting

Winner

KRTV

Rising waters

Shannon Newth

Runner up

KTUU

7.0 Earthquake strikes Alaska, Ramp Collapses

Taylar Perez, Shawn Wilson, KTUU Staff

Sports Video Reporting

Winner

KTUU-TV

Operation Afghanistan: The Beautiful Game

Blake Essig, Albert Lutan

Runner up

KGW-TV

The end of high school football in Oregon?

Cristin Severance, Gene Cotton

Video News Series

Winner

KTUU-TV

“Are you Prepared?”

KTUU Staff

Audio News Series

Winner

Northwest News Network

Washington sent brain injury patients to Oklahoma, then all but forgot about them

Austin Jenkins

Runner up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Along the Mother Road

Joshua McNichols, Carolyn Adolph, Kate Walters, Carol Smith

Investigative Video Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

Ghosts of Highway 20

Dave Killen, Noelle Crombie, Beth Nakamura

Runner up

KIRO 7

A Terrifying Ride with Ted

Dave Wagner, Casey McNerthney, Michael Griffith, Peter Gamba

General News Audio Reporting

Winner

OPB

Woodburn Works Against Immigration Rhetoric To Build Trust In Police

Conrad Wilson

Runner up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio

Yes, light rail station escalators do break a lot. Here’s why

Anna Boiko-Weyrauch, Gil Aegerter

General News Video Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive

PERS explainer

Teresa Mahoney, Ted Sickinger

Runner up

The Seattle Times

The Lopez family’s tough decision

Corinne Chin, Ramon Dompor, Erika Schultz

Breaking News Audio Reporting

Winner

OPB

Fatal Oregon Wildfire Devastates Prime Wheat Country

Molly Solomon, Ericka Cruz Guevarra

Runner up

OPB

Armed Campus Police Shoot And Kill Black Man Near Portland State

Ericka Cruz Guevarra, Conrad Wilson, Amelia Templeton

AUDIO, VIDEO (SMALL)

General News Video Reporting

Winner

KBTC Public Television

Shorelines of Stone

Tom Layson

Runner up

EastIdahoNews.com

Transparency – even when it’s ‘troublesome’

Nate Eaton

Feature Audio Reporting

Winner

KNBA

Inuit throat singers, Silla, perform for their ‘cousins’ during their first AFN

Tripp Crouse

Runner up

KTOO

Avrum Gross: Gov. Hammond’s ‘long-haired hippie’ ally, attorney general and in-house antagonist

Jeremy Hsieh

Sports Audio Reporting

Winner

KTOO

Is testing Juneau’s student athletes for drugs and alcohol effective?

Kavitha George

Runner up

KLCC

Oregon Athlete’s Contribution a Revolutionary Flop

Barbara Dellenback

Investigative Audio Reporting

Winner

KTOO

Juneau shamanism retreat leader’s financial, cultural and spiritual legitimacy challenged

Scott Burton, Jacob Resneck

Runner up

KTOO

Ethics enforcers let former Juneau lawmaker’s unpaid ethics fines slide

Jeremy Hsieh

Audio News Series

Winner

KTOO & Alaska Public Media

Midnight Oil: The Big Thaw

Annie Feidt, Jennifer Pemberton, Liz Ruskin, Elizabeth Harball

Runner up

KLCC

Remembering Thurston Parts I-III

Brian Bull

Breaking News Audio Reporting

Winner

Northwest News Network

Radioactive Waste At Hanford Keeps Spreading

Anna King

Video News Series

Winner

Newschannel 21 KTVZ

Road Rants

Newschannel 21

Runner up

EastIdahoNews.com

East Idaho Survivors

Nate Eaton

General News Audio Reporting

Winner

KLCC

Corvallis Community Grapples with Increasing Homelessness

Brian Bull

Runner up

Jefferson Public Radio

How Do You Want Your Smoke?

Liam Moriarty

Feature Video Reporting

Winner

Newschannel 21 KTVZ

Lilly

Steve Kaufmann

Runner up

Newschannel 21 KTVZ

He Loves Me and I Love Him

Lauren Melink, Steve Kaufmann