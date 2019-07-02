02 Jul Winners List: 2018 NWEIJ award recipients
WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (SMALL)
Best Photo Portfolio
Winner
Chinook Observer
Photo Portfolio 2018
Luke Whittaker
Comprehensive Coverage
Winner
Malheur Enterprise
Hidden Children – A series
Les Zaitz
Runner up
Rural Housing Coastal Pride
Emily Green
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
YES! Magazine
Two-Thirds of Americans Live in the ‘Constitution-Free Zone’
Lornet Turnbull
Runner up
Ashland Tidings (formerly Ashland Daily Tidings)
Underpaid police recruit now unemployed
Caitlin Fowlkes
Editorial & Commentary
Winner
Hillsboro Tribune
Editorial Entry
Editorial Board
Runner up
Seattle Business magazine
The Final Analysis: John Levesque
John Levesque
Feature Photography
Winner
Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News
Building Democracy: People and Purpose in San Diego County
Staff
Runner up
Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News
The Future Builders: A Native Community and Family Homes
Marguerite Casey Foundation
Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting
Winner
Willows Lodge Magazine
Flipping The Farm Model
Lauren Mang
Runner up
Seattle Weekly
Phnom Penh Noodle House’s Closure and the Loss of Cultural Flavor
Melissa Hellmann
General Excellence
Winner
YES! Magazine
The Decolonize Issue, Spring 2018; The Affordable Housing Issue, Summer 2018
Chris Winters, Shannan Lenke Stoll, Tracy Matsue Loeffelholz, Mark Trahant
Runner up
Chinook Observer
General Excellence
Matt Winters, Luke Whittaker, Alyssa Evans, Natalie St. John
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
Malheur Enterprise
Huntington’s Cannabis Connection
Kristine de Leon
Runner up
Salem Reporter
Salem puts roof over chronically homeless, then adds care
Rachel Alexander
Graphics & Illustrations
Winner
YES! Magazine
Infographic: How the Oil Industry Is Pushing Plastic; Your Midterm Vote Matters Because You Can Support…; Hurry! Plant Milkweed: Return of the Monarch
Enkhbayar Munkh-Erdene
Runner up
YES! Magazine
5 Ways Small Actions Have Huge Power; An Illustrated Essay: Why I Love the Real Marjory Stoneman Douglas; How to Not Be (Completely) Depressed About Climate Change
Sarah Lazarovic
Health & Science Reporting
Winner
Cascadia Magazine
Coring the Forest
Paul Lask
Runner up
YES! Magazine
What Is Barbershop Therapy
Celeste Hamilton Dennis
Investigative Reporting
Winner
Seattle Weekly
Incarcerated and Infirmed: How Northwest Detention Center Is Failing Sick Inmates
Melissa Hellmann
Runner up
Street Roots
Fines and Fees: The Domino Effect
Joanne Zuhl
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Oregon Business – oregonbusiness.com
Walking on a Knife’s Edge
Caleb Diehl
Photo Essay
Winner
YES! Magazine
12 Photos of the Migrant Caravan: Hope and Self-Determination
Rob Wilson
Runner up
South Seattle Emerald
We’re Still Here: Imagine Africatown Design Weekend Reunion on Union Dinner
Naomi Ishisaka
Portrait Photography
Winner
Super Lawyers Magazine
Dina Alexander Leans In
Rick Dahms
Runner up
Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News
Lifting Barriers: New Orleans Organizers Help People Regain Driver’s Licenses
Marguerite Casey Foundation
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News
Election 2018: Will Florida Let 1.4M U.S. Citizens Vote in Democracy?
Staff
Runner up
Reporting
Idle oil, gas wells threaten Indian tribes while energy companies, regulators do little
Rebecca Clarren
Sports Action Photography
Winner
Cougfan.com
Mush: Coug sends Husky flying through the snow
Whittney Thornton
Runner up
Cougfan.com
Minshew sails to the pylon for six
Whittney Thornton
Sports Feature Story
Winner
Cascade Golfer magazine
Walking With Tigers
John Black
Runner up
Ashland Tidings (formerly Ashland Daily Tidings)
‘She’s just a rock’
Danny Penza
Sports Column
Winner
Ashland Tidings (formerly Ashland Daily Tidings)
One Historic Run; Mission Accomplished; Lithia Motors Pavilion is going to be so much fun
Danny Penza
Runner up
Cougfan.com
Barry Bolton’s CF.C Commentary
Barry Bolton
Sports Reporting
Winner
Cougfan.com
Coping with Tyler Hilinski’s death: facing the challenge at WSU
Barry Bolton
Runner up
Cougfan.com
7 intrepid WSU Cougar fans wouldn’t be stopped in trek ‘home’
Dylan Haugh
Spot News Reporting
Winner
South Seattle Emerald
Columbia City Ale House Employee Detained by ICE Agents
Carolyn Bick, Alex Garland
Runner up
Chinook Observer
Fire Ravages Long Beach Apartment Complex
Luke Whittaker
WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (MEDIUM)
Arts & Entertainment
Winner
Willamette Week
Roll of a Lifetime
Matthew Singer
Best Photo Portfolio
Winner
Albany Democrat-Herald
Mark Ylen’s portfolio
Mark Ylen
Business Reporting
Winner
Seattle Met
Spell Casters
Darren Davis
Runner up
Portland Business Journal
Reckoning for Oregon cannabis
Pete Danko
Column
Winner
South Sound magazine
In the Know
Joanna Kresge
Runner up
The Daily Astorian
Southern Exposure
R.J. Marx
Comprehensive Coverage
Winner
The Chronicle
Employee Alleged 9 Years of Sexual Harassment by Judge in Claim Settled Out of Court
Natalie Johnson
Runner up
InvestigateWest and Pamplin Media Group
Rattled: Oregon’s Concussion Discussion
Lee van der Voo, John Schrag, Holly Scholz , Shasta Kearns Moore
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
Willamette Week
Justified
Katie Shepherd
Runner up
Seattle Met
“Expiration Date”
Hayat Norimine
Editorial & Commentary
Winner
The Daily Astorian
Editorials: County manager should resign, Mitchell for state House (with reservations), one homeless student is too many
Daily Astorian editorial board
Runner up
Grants Pass Daily Courier
Signed editorials by Scott Stoddard
Scott Stoddard
Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting
Winner
Seattle Met
“The Complete Revised Guide to Pike Place Market”
Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, Stefan Milne, Allison Williams
Runner up
Portland Business Journal
Wine label battle
Pete Danko
Feature Photography
Winner
Corvallis Gazette-Times
Waiting for trains, with love
Andy Cripe
General Excellence
Winner
Seattle Met
February and March
Staff
Runner up
Portland Business Journal
Suzanne Stevens
General News Photography
Winner
The Daily Astorian
Bird release
Colin Murphey
Runner up
Tri-City Herald
Cable Bridge inspection (Office with a view)
Bob Brawdy
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
Willamette Week
The Walking Ted
Rachel Monahan
Runner up
InvestigateWest and Crosscut.com
Foster Kids Kept by State in Hotels at Record Rate
Allegra Abramo
Health & Science Reporting
Winner
Willamette Week
Taxing the Sick
Nigel Jaquiss
Runner up
Hot Rods
Rachel Monahan, Aaron Mesh
Investigative Reporting
Winner
Portland Business Journal
Toxic Nike culture
Matthew Kish
Runner up
Salem pastor resigns after church investigates claims of sexual misconduct by him, 3 others
Lauren Hernandez, Capi Lynn
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Willamette Week
You’re Doing It Wrong
Nigel Jaquiss
Runner up
Kitsap Sun
‘Disoriented driver jailed’
Andrew Binion
Page Design
Winner
Grants Pass Daily Courier
River under siege; A healthy donor; Salute to veterans
Scott Stoddard
Runner up
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal design
Craig Spencer, Briana Finney
Photo Essay
Winner
Albany Democrat-Herald
Mud Fest photo essay
Mark Ylen
Runner up
The Daily Astorian
Devastation in Paradise
Colin Murphey
Portrait Photography
Winner
Tri-City Herald
Firefighter saved family during Bofer Canyon fire
Bob Brawdy
Runner up
Portland Business Journal
Cathy Cheney – Susan Sokol Blosser
Suzanne Stevens
Short-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Kitsap Sun
‘Sorry Kitsap, we don’t have the country’s longest coastline’
Tad Sooter, Josh Farley
Runner up
Portland Business Journal
Downtown falcon patrol
Jon Bell, Cathy Cheney
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
InvestigateWest and Crosscut.com
Foster kids kept by state in hotels at record rate
Allegra Abramo
Runner up
The Daily News of Longview, Wash
Mobile home residents accuse owner of profiteering, harassment
Rose Lundy
Sports Action Photography
Winner
Kitsap Sun
Meegan M. Reid sports photo
Meegan M. Reid
Runner up
The Daily Astorian
Pole vault
Sports Feature Story
Winner
Kitsap Sun
‘Behind the scenes with Bremerton boys’
Jeff Graham
Runner up
Ellensburg Daily Record
Brock Ravet’s journey from a small town kid to basketball star heading to Gonzaga
Luke Olson
Sports Reporting
Winner
The Daily Astorian
Super Seagulls are champs again
Spot News Photography
Winner
Car into bank
Mark Ylen
Runner up
Tri-City Herald
Richland City Hall construction
Bob Brawdy
Spot News Reporting
Winner
Kitsap Sun
Port Orchard tornado
Kitsap Sun staff
Runner up
Grants Pass Daily Courier
River under siege
Jeff Duewel, Scott Stoddard
WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (LARGE)
Arts & Entertainment
Winner
Crosscut.com
Is this the buzziest artist in Seattle?
Mason Bryan
Runner up
The Daily Herald
Write a book in 30 days: Writers prepare for novel challenge
Evan Thompson
Best Photo Portfolio
Winner
The Columbian
Jucevic Portfolio
Alisha Jucevic
Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
KUOW Portfolio
Megan Farmer
Business Reporting
Winner
OPB
Portland’ s Toxic Harbor Cleanup Enters The Who-Pays-For-What Phase
Cassandra Profita
Runner up
The Columbian
The Waterfront Vancouver setting sail
Allan Brettman
Column
Winner
The Daily Herald
Groovy! The dude has a vinyl stash of, like, 97,000 records / This guy takes his parrot everywhere he goes in Everett / Captain Walmart isn’t make-believe, he’s a real superhero
Andrea Brown
Runner up
The Columbian
Pen is much bigger so I can write the best columns; NRA, some officials stretch credulity, abdicate humanity; Sensitivity, compromise called for in naming of park
Greg Jayne
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
The Register-Guard
Arson and an ambush
Chelsea Deffenbacher
Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Five women accuse Seattle’s David Meinert of sexual misconduct, including rape
Sydney Brownstone, Isolde Raftery
Digital Innovation
Winner
The Register-Guard
‘Animal House,’ four decades later
Rob Denton, Dylan Darling, Chris Pietsch, Rob Romig
Runner up
The Register-Guard
Legacy of Tom Egan: ‘His death has saved lives’
Rob Denton, Jack Moran, John Heasly
Editorial & Commentary
Winner
Crosscut.com
Mossback on Northwest Life
Knute Berger
Feature Photography
Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
As Told By Us
Megan Farmer
Runner up
The Columbian
Cherry Blossoms
Alisha Jucevic
Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting
Winner
Crosscut.com
Our mountains are under siege. Blame your selfie
Ted Alvarez
Runner up
The Columbian
Hiking the Washington Side, plus “Foot traffic not the only kind…” sidebar
Scott Hewitt
General Excellence
Winner
The Daily Herald
Two complete editions
Staff
Runner up
The Columbian
March 22, 2018; Sept. 16, 2018
Columbian Staff
General News Photography
Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
Prayer walk
Evan Abell
Runner up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Wapato teachers strike
Amanda Ray
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
Lawsuits, claims just the cost of doing business for Yakima
Kaitlin Bain
Runner up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Charges of intimidation, retaliation, corruption surround Wapato City Administrator
Kaitlin Bain
Graphics & Illustrations
Winner
The Columbian
Confronting the high cost of justice; “Can’t have two tigers on the hill”; Midterms will reveal area’s true colors
Merridee Hanson
Runner up
The Columbian
9,095: Clark outpaces Multnomah County for new residents; Two decades of dreams; Who gave it, who got it?
Romana Wood
Health & Science Reporting
Winner
Bend Bulletin
An urban-rural divide over gun suicide
Markian Hawryluk
Runner up
The Columbian
Drugs offer hope to opioid addicts
Jake Thomas
Investigative Reporting
Winner
Mail Tribune
Women Behind Bars
Vickie Aldous
Runner up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Charges of intimidation, retaliation, corruption surround Wapato City Administrator
Kaitlin Bain
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Crosscut.com
Can gold mining save fading Washington town?
John Stang
Runner up
Bend Bulletin
Haunted by trauma
Markian Hawryluk
Page Design
Winner
The Columbian
To combat winter blues, try seeing red; Spruce up the environment; A determined stand (with jump)
Dave Magnuson
Runner up
The Columbian
A day to take off; 30 years strong; Shifting sand (with jumps)
Romana Wood
Photo Essay
Winner
The Columbian
A Determined Stand
Alisha Jucevic
Runner up
The Columbian
A new home
Nathan Howard
Portrait Photography
Winner
The Columbian
Nathan Kunz
Nathan Howard
Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Marilyn Montufar
Megan Farmer
Short-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
OPB
Endangered Lily Still Faces Challenges On Oregon’s South Coast
Jes Burns
Runner up
The Columbian
Farmers going nuts; Ridgefield couple replace pear orchard with hazelnuts, hoping to cash in on their increasing popularity (SIDEBAR: Filbert or hazelnut?)
Andy Matarrese
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
OPB
Longstanding Equity Issues At Clark College Alienate Staff, Students
Molly Solomon
Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Some Seattle schools can pay for extra teachers. Should they spread the wealth?
Isolde Raftery
Sports Action Photography
Winner
The Daily Herald
Seattle Seahawks’ Doug Baldwin tips the football back toward himself to make a catch during 4th quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Olivia Vanni
Runner up
Mail Tribune
South vs Centennial
Andy Atkinson
Sports Feature Photography
Winner
The Columbian
National Anthem
Nathan Howard
Runner up
The Daily Herald
Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Guerreiro perform a lift during their free dance program at the 2018 Skate America competition on Oct. 21, 2018 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.
Olivia Vanni
Sports Column
Winner
Mail Tribune
Tee Talk
Tim Trower
Runner up
The Daily Herald
The WHL’s postseason playoff format has major flaws / It’s time for the Mariners to tear their roster apart / If you haven’t already, be prepared to fall in love with hockey
Nick Patterson
Sports Feature Story
Winner
Mail Tribune
A Fighting Chance
Tim Trower
Runner up
The Register-Guard
Playing through the pain
Steve Mims
Sports Reporting
Winner
Mail Tribune
A Leader By Example
Tim Trower
Runner up
South Medford places coach ‘on leave’
Kris Henry
Spot News Reporting
Winner
The Register-Guard
Arson and an ambush
Chelsea Deffenbacher
Runner up
The Bend Bulletin
Stormy Daniels performance cut short after drunk man throws wallet in her face
Kyle Spurr
Spot News Photography
Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
White Swan Fire
Amanda Ray
Runner up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Apple truck spill
Evan Abell
WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (VERY LARGE)
Arts & Entertainment
Winner
The Seattle Times
Watch: Here’s how PNB’s ‘Swan Lake’ lead dancers tackle the notoriously difficult 32 fouette turns
Moira Macdonald, Corinne Chin, Ramon Dompor
Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
LeGuin’s Legacy
Amy Wang
Business Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Rough and Ready
Gordon Friedman, Hillary Borrud
Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Loyalty Game
Jeff Manning, Brad Schmidt
Column
Winner
The Seattle Times
Danny Westneat Metro columns
Danny Westneat
Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Columns by Samantha Swindler
Samantha Swindler
Comprehensive Coverage
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Ghosts of Highway 20
Noelle Crombie, Dave Killen, Beth Nakamura
Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Pac-12 missteps
John Canzano
Crime and Justice Reporting
Winner
Anchorage Daily News
Rethinking Alaska’s only maximum security prison
Marc Lester
Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Homeless arrests
Rebecca Woolington, Melissa Lewis
Digital Innovation
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Ghosts of Highway 20
Noelle Crombie, Dave Killen, Beth Nakamura
Runner up
The Seattle Times
The Wonder of the Fresh Hop
Lauren Frohne, Emily Eng, Frank Mina, Tan Vinh
Feature Photography
Winner
The Seattle Times
Henna For Eid
Alan Berner
Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting
Winner
The Seattle Times
Tales from the road: Confessions of a super-commuter
Rick Lund, Gabriel Campanario
Runner up
The Seattle Times
No Cookbooks Allowed: Seattle pop-up dinners celebrate immigrant home cooks
Tan Vinh
General News Photography
Winner
Reuters
National School Walkout
Lindsey Wasson
Runner up
Chinook Observer
Shop with a Cop
Luke Whittaker
Government and Politics Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Backtracking on test scores
Betsy Hammond
Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Shots Not Fired: A new Oregon law takes guns from people who may do harm
Gordon Friedman
Graphics & Illustrations
Winner
The Seattle Times
Emily M. Eng graphics and illustrations
Emily M. Eng
Runner up
The Seattle Times
Cover illustrations for The Seattle Times
Jennifer Luxton
Health & Science Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
False Comfort
Fedor Zarkhin
Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Targeted
Bethany Barnes
Investigative Reporting
Winner
Northwest News Network
Investigation into Wash. State Rep. Accused of Improper Behavior
Austin Jenkins
Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Buried: The state hides how children die on Oregon’s watch
Molly Young
Long-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Dear Della
Tom Hallman Jr.
Runner up
The Seattle Times
The Property: A family’s getaway cabin defined its dreams, until a tragic Sunday morning
Evan Bush
Photo Essay
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Ghosts of Highway 20
Beth Nakamura
Portrait Photography
Winner
The Seattle Times
Misty Living on the Street
Alan Berner
Runner up
Seattle Met
Earth-Feather Sovereign
Lindsey Wasson
Short-Form Feature News Reporting
Winner
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Sea of plenty? Native Alaskans celebrate indigenous whaling victory
Gregory Scruggs
Runner up
The Seattle Times and The Columbian
Teacher Diversity in Washington
Dahlia Bazzaz, Katie Gillespie, Emily Eng
Social Issues Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Targeted
Bethany Barnes
Runner up
The Seattle Times and The Columbian
Teacher Diversity in Washington
Dahlia Bazzaz, Katie Gillespie, Emily Eng
Sports Column
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Columns by John Canzano
John Canzano
Runner up
The Seattle Times
Why the Seattle City Council voted in favor of KeyArena but not Chris Hansen’s Sodo project 2. NHL expansion to Seattle will fuel Canadians’ fury at Gary Bettman, but he has helped the game 3. From organists to hard rock and back again
Geoff Baker
Sports Feature Photography
Winner
Getty Images
Satoko Miyahara
Lindsey Wasson
Runner up
The Seattle Times
Mutton Busters
Alan Berner
Sports Feature Story
Winner
Anchorage Daily News
Kamaka Hepa’s shot, from behind the Arctic Circle
Marc Lester
Runner up
The Seattle Times
Meet Red Badgro, the Best Northwest Athlete You’ve Never Heard Of
Scott Hanson
Sports Reporting
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Inside the Pac 12 replay center
John Canzano
Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Left Out
John Canzano
Spot News Photography
Winner
Chinook Observer
Woman clutches dog rescued from apartment fire
Luke Whittaker
Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
MeToo Rally
Mark Graves
AUDIO, VIDEO (LARGE)
Sports Audio Reporting
Winner
KNKX Public Radio
These Women Hit 50. Then They Took Up Basketball
Jennifer Wing
Runner up
Northwest News Network
Track To Ice: Pacific Northwest Bobsledder On Verge Of Making 2018 Olympic Team
Tom Banse
Feature Audio Reporting
Winner
KNKX Public Radio
Unraveling The Mystery Of Why So Many African-Americans End Up Homeless
Will James
Runner up
OPB
Scientists Study ‘Singing Fish’ For Ways To Improve Human Hearing
Cassandra Profita
Feature Video Reporting
Winner
OPB
Oregon Field Guide: Urban Falconry
Jule Gilfillan
Runner up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Good Girls Club
Amanda Ray
Investigative Audio Reporting
Winner
KNKX Public Radio
School Officials and Tech Companies
Ashley Gross
Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Her rapist was convicted because of a rape kit. So why are so many kits untested?
Anna Boiko-Weyrauch, Gil Aegerter
Breaking Video Reporting
Winner
KRTV
Rising waters
Shannon Newth
Runner up
KTUU
7.0 Earthquake strikes Alaska, Ramp Collapses
Taylar Perez, Shawn Wilson, KTUU Staff
Sports Video Reporting
Winner
KTUU-TV
Operation Afghanistan: The Beautiful Game
Blake Essig, Albert Lutan
Runner up
KGW-TV
The end of high school football in Oregon?
Cristin Severance, Gene Cotton
Video News Series
Winner
KTUU-TV
“Are you Prepared?”
KTUU Staff
Audio News Series
Winner
Northwest News Network
Washington sent brain injury patients to Oklahoma, then all but forgot about them
Austin Jenkins
Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Along the Mother Road
Joshua McNichols, Carolyn Adolph, Kate Walters, Carol Smith
Investigative Video Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Ghosts of Highway 20
Dave Killen, Noelle Crombie, Beth Nakamura
Runner up
KIRO 7
A Terrifying Ride with Ted
Dave Wagner, Casey McNerthney, Michael Griffith, Peter Gamba
General News Audio Reporting
Winner
OPB
Woodburn Works Against Immigration Rhetoric To Build Trust In Police
Conrad Wilson
Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Yes, light rail station escalators do break a lot. Here’s why
Anna Boiko-Weyrauch, Gil Aegerter
General News Video Reporting
Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
PERS explainer
Teresa Mahoney, Ted Sickinger
Runner up
The Seattle Times
The Lopez family’s tough decision
Corinne Chin, Ramon Dompor, Erika Schultz
Breaking News Audio Reporting
Winner
OPB
Fatal Oregon Wildfire Devastates Prime Wheat Country
Molly Solomon, Ericka Cruz Guevarra
Runner up
OPB
Armed Campus Police Shoot And Kill Black Man Near Portland State
Ericka Cruz Guevarra, Conrad Wilson, Amelia Templeton
AUDIO, VIDEO (SMALL)
General News Video Reporting
Winner
KBTC Public Television
Shorelines of Stone
Tom Layson
Runner up
EastIdahoNews.com
Transparency – even when it’s ‘troublesome’
Nate Eaton
Feature Audio Reporting
Winner
KNBA
Inuit throat singers, Silla, perform for their ‘cousins’ during their first AFN
Tripp Crouse
Runner up
KTOO
Avrum Gross: Gov. Hammond’s ‘long-haired hippie’ ally, attorney general and in-house antagonist
Jeremy Hsieh
Sports Audio Reporting
Winner
KTOO
Is testing Juneau’s student athletes for drugs and alcohol effective?
Kavitha George
Runner up
KLCC
Oregon Athlete’s Contribution a Revolutionary Flop
Barbara Dellenback
Investigative Audio Reporting
Winner
KTOO
Juneau shamanism retreat leader’s financial, cultural and spiritual legitimacy challenged
Scott Burton, Jacob Resneck
Runner up
KTOO
Ethics enforcers let former Juneau lawmaker’s unpaid ethics fines slide
Jeremy Hsieh
Audio News Series
Winner
KTOO & Alaska Public Media
Midnight Oil: The Big Thaw
Annie Feidt, Jennifer Pemberton, Liz Ruskin, Elizabeth Harball
Runner up
KLCC
Remembering Thurston Parts I-III
Brian Bull
Breaking News Audio Reporting
Winner
Northwest News Network
Radioactive Waste At Hanford Keeps Spreading
Anna King
Video News Series
Winner
Newschannel 21 KTVZ
Road Rants
Newschannel 21
Runner up
EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Survivors
Nate Eaton
General News Audio Reporting
Winner
KLCC
Corvallis Community Grapples with Increasing Homelessness
Brian Bull
Runner up
Jefferson Public Radio
How Do You Want Your Smoke?
Liam Moriarty
Feature Video Reporting
Winner
Newschannel 21 KTVZ
Lilly
Steve Kaufmann
Runner up
Newschannel 21 KTVZ
He Loves Me and I Love Him
Lauren Melink, Steve Kaufmann
