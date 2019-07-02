0
  • No products in the cart.
Total:$0.00
Page Banner Background

News

02 Jul Winners List: 2018 NWEIJ award recipients

Posted at 09:23h in awards, Passion Projects by
0 Likes

WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (SMALL)

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

Chinook Observer
Photo Portfolio 2018
Luke Whittaker

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner

Malheur Enterprise
Hidden Children – A series
Les Zaitz

Runner up

Rural Housing Coastal Pride
Emily Green

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

YES! Magazine
Two-Thirds of Americans Live in the ‘Constitution-Free Zone’
Lornet Turnbull

Runner up

Ashland Tidings (formerly Ashland Daily Tidings)
Underpaid police recruit now unemployed
Caitlin Fowlkes

Editorial & Commentary

Winner

Hillsboro Tribune
Editorial Entry
Editorial Board

Runner up

Seattle Business magazine
The Final Analysis: John Levesque
John Levesque

Feature Photography

Winner

Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News
Building Democracy: People and Purpose in San Diego County
Staff

Runner up

Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News
The Future Builders: A Native Community and Family Homes
Marguerite Casey Foundation

Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting

Winner

Willows Lodge Magazine
Flipping The Farm Model
Lauren Mang

Runner up

Seattle Weekly
Phnom Penh Noodle House’s Closure and the Loss of Cultural Flavor
Melissa Hellmann

General Excellence

Winner

YES! Magazine
The Decolonize Issue, Spring 2018; The Affordable Housing Issue, Summer 2018
Chris Winters, Shannan Lenke Stoll, Tracy Matsue Loeffelholz, Mark Trahant

Runner up

Chinook Observer
General Excellence
Matt Winters, Luke Whittaker, Alyssa Evans, Natalie St. John

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

Malheur Enterprise
Huntington’s Cannabis Connection
Kristine de Leon

Runner up

Salem Reporter
Salem puts roof over chronically homeless, then adds care
Rachel Alexander

Graphics & Illustrations

Winner

YES! Magazine
Infographic: How the Oil Industry Is Pushing Plastic; Your Midterm Vote Matters Because You Can Support…; Hurry! Plant Milkweed: Return of the Monarch
Enkhbayar Munkh-Erdene

Runner up

YES! Magazine
5 Ways Small Actions Have Huge Power; An Illustrated Essay: Why I Love the Real Marjory Stoneman Douglas; How to Not Be (Completely) Depressed About Climate Change
Sarah Lazarovic

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

Cascadia Magazine
Coring the Forest
Paul Lask

Runner up

YES! Magazine
What Is Barbershop Therapy
Celeste Hamilton Dennis

Investigative Reporting

Winner

Seattle Weekly
Incarcerated and Infirmed: How Northwest Detention Center Is Failing Sick Inmates
Melissa Hellmann

Runner up

Street Roots
Fines and Fees: The Domino Effect
Joanne Zuhl

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Oregon Business – oregonbusiness.com
Walking on a Knife’s Edge
Caleb Diehl

Photo Essay

Winner

YES! Magazine
12 Photos of the Migrant Caravan: Hope and Self-Determination
Rob Wilson

Runner up

South Seattle Emerald
We’re Still Here: Imagine Africatown Design Weekend Reunion on Union Dinner
Naomi Ishisaka

Portrait Photography

Winner

Super Lawyers Magazine
Dina Alexander Leans In
Rick Dahms

Runner up

Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News
Lifting Barriers: New Orleans Organizers Help People Regain Driver’s Licenses
Marguerite Casey Foundation

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

Marguerite Casey Foundation Equal Voice News
Election 2018: Will Florida Let 1.4M U.S. Citizens Vote in Democracy?
Staff

Runner up

Reporting
Idle oil, gas wells threaten Indian tribes while energy companies, regulators do little
Rebecca Clarren

Sports Action Photography

Winner

Cougfan.com
Mush: Coug sends Husky flying through the snow
Whittney Thornton

Runner up

Cougfan.com
Minshew sails to the pylon for six
Whittney Thornton

Sports Feature Story

Winner

Cascade Golfer magazine
Walking With Tigers
John Black

Runner up

Ashland Tidings (formerly Ashland Daily Tidings)
‘She’s just a rock’
Danny Penza

Sports Column

Winner

Ashland Tidings (formerly Ashland Daily Tidings)
One Historic Run; Mission Accomplished; Lithia Motors Pavilion is going to be so much fun
Danny Penza

Runner up

Cougfan.com
Barry Bolton’s CF.C Commentary
Barry Bolton

Sports Reporting

Winner

Cougfan.com
Coping with Tyler Hilinski’s death: facing the challenge at WSU
Barry Bolton

Runner up

Cougfan.com
7 intrepid WSU Cougar fans wouldn’t be stopped in trek ‘home’
Dylan Haugh

Spot News Reporting

Winner

South Seattle Emerald
Columbia City Ale House Employee Detained by ICE Agents
Carolyn Bick, Alex Garland

Runner up

Chinook Observer
Fire Ravages Long Beach Apartment Complex
Luke Whittaker

WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (MEDIUM)

Arts & Entertainment

Winner

Willamette Week
Roll of a Lifetime
Matthew Singer

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner

Albany Democrat-Herald
Mark Ylen’s portfolio
Mark Ylen

Business Reporting

Winner

Seattle Met
Spell Casters
Darren Davis

Runner up

Portland Business Journal
Reckoning for Oregon cannabis
Pete Danko

Column

Winner

South Sound magazine
In the Know
Joanna Kresge

Runner up

The Daily Astorian
Southern Exposure
R.J. Marx

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner

The Chronicle
Employee Alleged 9 Years of Sexual Harassment by Judge in Claim Settled Out of Court
Natalie Johnson

Runner up

InvestigateWest and Pamplin Media Group
Rattled: Oregon’s Concussion Discussion
Lee van der Voo, John Schrag, Holly Scholz , Shasta Kearns Moore

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week
Justified
Katie Shepherd

Runner up

Seattle Met
“Expiration Date”
Hayat Norimine

Editorial & Commentary

Winner

The Daily Astorian
Editorials: County manager should resign, Mitchell for state House (with reservations), one homeless student is too many
Daily Astorian editorial board

Runner up

Grants Pass Daily Courier
Signed editorials by Scott Stoddard
Scott Stoddard

Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting

Winner

Seattle Met
“The Complete Revised Guide to Pike Place Market”
Allecia Vermillion, Rosin Saez, Stefan Milne, Allison Williams

Runner up

Portland Business Journal
Wine label battle
Pete Danko

Feature Photography

Winner

Corvallis Gazette-Times
Waiting for trains, with love
Andy Cripe

General Excellence

Winner

Seattle Met
February and March
Staff

Runner up

Portland Business Journal
Suzanne Stevens

General News Photography

Winner

The Daily Astorian
Bird release
Colin Murphey

Runner up

Tri-City Herald
Cable Bridge inspection (Office with a view)
Bob Brawdy

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week
The Walking Ted
Rachel Monahan

Runner up

InvestigateWest and Crosscut.com
Foster Kids Kept by State in Hotels at Record Rate
Allegra Abramo

Health & Science Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week
Taxing the Sick
Nigel Jaquiss

Runner up

Hot Rods
Rachel Monahan, Aaron Mesh

Investigative Reporting

Winner

Portland Business Journal
Toxic Nike culture
Matthew Kish

Runner up

Salem pastor resigns after church investigates claims of sexual misconduct by him, 3 others
Lauren Hernandez, Capi Lynn

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Willamette Week
You’re Doing It Wrong
Nigel Jaquiss

Runner up

Kitsap Sun
‘Disoriented driver jailed’
Andrew Binion

Page Design

Winner

Grants Pass Daily Courier
River under siege; A healthy donor; Salute to veterans
Scott Stoddard

Runner up

Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal design
Craig Spencer, Briana Finney

Photo Essay

Winner

Albany Democrat-Herald
Mud Fest photo essay
Mark Ylen

Runner up

The Daily Astorian
Devastation in Paradise
Colin Murphey

Portrait Photography

Winner

Tri-City Herald
Firefighter saved family during Bofer Canyon fire
Bob Brawdy

Runner up

Portland Business Journal
Cathy Cheney – Susan Sokol Blosser
Suzanne Stevens

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner

Kitsap Sun
‘Sorry Kitsap, we don’t have the country’s longest coastline’
Tad Sooter, Josh Farley

Runner up

Portland Business Journal
Downtown falcon patrol
Jon Bell, Cathy Cheney

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

InvestigateWest and Crosscut.com
Foster kids kept by state in hotels at record rate
Allegra Abramo

Runner up

The Daily News of Longview, Wash
Mobile home residents accuse owner of profiteering, harassment
Rose Lundy

Sports Action Photography

Winner

Kitsap Sun
Meegan M. Reid sports photo
Meegan M. Reid

Runner up

The Daily Astorian
Pole vault

Sports Feature Story

Winner

Kitsap Sun
‘Behind the scenes with Bremerton boys’
Jeff Graham

Runner up

Ellensburg Daily Record
Brock Ravet’s journey from a small town kid to basketball star heading to Gonzaga
Luke Olson

Sports Reporting

Winner

The Daily Astorian
Super Seagulls are champs again

Spot News Photography

Winner
Car into bank
Mark Ylen

Runner up
Tri-City Herald
Richland City Hall construction
Bob Brawdy

Spot News Reporting

Winner
Kitsap Sun
Port Orchard tornado
Kitsap Sun staff

Runner up
Grants Pass Daily Courier
River under siege
Jeff Duewel, Scott Stoddard

WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (LARGE)

Arts & Entertainment

Winner
Crosscut.com
Is this the buzziest artist in Seattle?
Mason Bryan

Runner up
The Daily Herald
Write a book in 30 days: Writers prepare for novel challenge
Evan Thompson

Best Photo Portfolio

Winner
The Columbian
Jucevic Portfolio
Alisha Jucevic

Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
KUOW Portfolio
Megan Farmer

Business Reporting

Winner
OPB
Portland’ s Toxic Harbor Cleanup Enters The Who-Pays-For-What Phase
Cassandra Profita

Runner up
The Columbian
The Waterfront Vancouver setting sail
Allan Brettman

Column

Winner
The Daily Herald
Groovy! The dude has a vinyl stash of, like, 97,000 records / This guy takes his parrot everywhere he goes in Everett  / Captain Walmart isn’t make-believe, he’s a real superhero
Andrea Brown

Runner up
The Columbian
Pen is much bigger so I can write the best columns; NRA, some officials stretch credulity, abdicate humanity; Sensitivity, compromise called for in naming of park
Greg Jayne

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner
The Register-Guard
Arson and an ambush
Chelsea Deffenbacher

Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Five women accuse Seattle’s David Meinert of sexual misconduct, including rape
Sydney Brownstone, Isolde Raftery

Digital Innovation

Winner
The Register-Guard
‘Animal House,’ four decades later
Rob Denton, Dylan Darling, Chris Pietsch, Rob Romig

Runner up
The Register-Guard
Legacy of Tom Egan: ‘His death has saved lives’
Rob Denton, Jack Moran, John Heasly

Editorial & Commentary

Winner
Crosscut.com
Mossback on Northwest Life
Knute Berger

Feature Photography

Winner
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
As Told By Us
Megan Farmer

Runner up
The Columbian
Cherry Blossoms
Alisha Jucevic

Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting

Winner
Crosscut.com
Our mountains are under siege. Blame your selfie
Ted Alvarez

Runner up
The Columbian
Hiking the Washington Side, plus “Foot traffic not the only kind…” sidebar
Scott Hewitt

General Excellence

Winner
The Daily Herald
Two complete editions
Staff

Runner up
The Columbian
March 22, 2018; Sept. 16, 2018
Columbian Staff

General News Photography

Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
Prayer walk
Evan Abell

Runner up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Wapato teachers strike
Amanda Ray

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
Lawsuits, claims just the cost of doing business for Yakima
Kaitlin Bain

Runner up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Charges of intimidation, retaliation, corruption surround Wapato City Administrator
Kaitlin Bain

Graphics & Illustrations

Winner
The Columbian
Confronting the high cost of justice; “Can’t have two tigers on the hill”; Midterms will reveal area’s true colors
Merridee Hanson

Runner up
The Columbian
9,095: Clark outpaces Multnomah County for new residents; Two decades of dreams; Who gave it, who got it?
Romana Wood

Health & Science Reporting

Winner
Bend Bulletin
An urban-rural divide over gun suicide
Markian Hawryluk

Runner up
The Columbian
Drugs offer hope to opioid addicts
Jake Thomas

Investigative Reporting

Winner
Mail Tribune
Women Behind Bars
Vickie Aldous

Runner up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Charges of intimidation, retaliation, corruption surround Wapato City Administrator
Kaitlin Bain

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner
Crosscut.com
Can gold mining save fading Washington town?
John Stang

Runner up
Bend Bulletin
Haunted by trauma
Markian Hawryluk

Page Design

Winner
The Columbian
To combat winter blues, try seeing red; Spruce up the environment; A determined stand (with jump)
Dave Magnuson

Runner up
The Columbian
A day to take off; 30 years strong; Shifting sand (with jumps)
Romana Wood

Photo Essay

Winner
The Columbian
A Determined Stand
Alisha Jucevic

Runner up

The Columbian
A new home
Nathan Howard

Portrait Photography

Winner
The Columbian
Nathan Kunz
Nathan Howard

Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Marilyn Montufar
Megan Farmer

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner
OPB
Endangered Lily Still Faces Challenges  On Oregon’s South Coast
Jes Burns

Runner up
The Columbian
Farmers going nuts; Ridgefield couple replace pear orchard with hazelnuts, hoping to cash in on their increasing popularity (SIDEBAR: Filbert or hazelnut?)
Andy Matarrese

Social Issues Reporting

Winner
OPB
Longstanding Equity Issues At Clark College Alienate Staff, Students
Molly Solomon

Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Some Seattle schools can pay for extra teachers. Should they spread the wealth?
Isolde Raftery

Sports Action Photography

Winner
The Daily Herald
Seattle Seahawks’ Doug Baldwin tips the football back toward himself to make a catch during 4th quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Olivia Vanni

Runner up
Mail Tribune
South vs Centennial
Andy Atkinson

Sports Feature Photography

Winner
The Columbian
National Anthem
Nathan Howard

Runner up
The Daily Herald
Tiffani Zagorski and Jonathan Guerreiro perform a lift during their free dance program at the 2018 Skate America competition on Oct. 21, 2018 at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.
Olivia Vanni

Sports Column

Winner
Mail Tribune
Tee Talk
Tim Trower

Runner up
The Daily Herald
The WHL’s postseason playoff format has major flaws / It’s time for the Mariners to tear their roster apart / If you haven’t already, be prepared to fall in love with hockey
Nick Patterson

Sports Feature Story

Winner
Mail Tribune
A Fighting Chance
Tim Trower

Runner up
The Register-Guard
Playing through the pain
Steve Mims

Sports Reporting

Winner
Mail Tribune
A Leader By Example
Tim Trower

Runner up
South Medford places coach ‘on leave’
Kris Henry

Spot News Reporting

Winner
The Register-Guard
Arson and an ambush
Chelsea Deffenbacher

Runner up
The Bend Bulletin
Stormy Daniels performance cut short after drunk man throws wallet in her face
Kyle Spurr

Spot News Photography

Winner
Yakima Herald-Republic
White Swan Fire
Amanda Ray

Runner up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Apple truck spill
Evan Abell

WRITING, PHOTOGRAPHY AND DESIGN (VERY LARGE)

Arts & Entertainment

Winner
The Seattle Times
Watch: Here’s how PNB’s ‘Swan Lake’ lead dancers tackle the notoriously difficult 32 fouette turns
Moira Macdonald, Corinne Chin, Ramon Dompor

Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
LeGuin’s Legacy
Amy Wang

Business Reporting

Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Rough and Ready
Gordon Friedman, Hillary Borrud

Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Loyalty Game
Jeff  Manning, Brad Schmidt

Column

Winner
The Seattle Times
Danny Westneat Metro columns
Danny Westneat

Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Columns by Samantha Swindler
Samantha Swindler

Comprehensive Coverage

Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Ghosts of Highway 20
Noelle Crombie, Dave Killen, Beth Nakamura

Runner up

The Oregonian/OregonLive
Pac-12 missteps
John Canzano

Crime and Justice Reporting

Winner
Anchorage Daily News
Rethinking Alaska’s only maximum security prison
Marc Lester

Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Homeless arrests
Rebecca Woolington, Melissa Lewis

Digital Innovation

Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Ghosts of Highway 20
Noelle Crombie, Dave Killen, Beth Nakamura

Runner up
The Seattle Times
The Wonder of the Fresh Hop
Lauren Frohne, Emily Eng, Frank Mina, Tan Vinh

Feature Photography

Winner
The Seattle Times
Henna For Eid
Alan Berner

Food, Drink, Lifestyles and Travel Reporting

Winner
The Seattle Times
Tales from the road: Confessions of a super-commuter
Rick Lund, Gabriel Campanario

Runner up
The Seattle Times
No Cookbooks Allowed: Seattle pop-up dinners celebrate immigrant home cooks
Tan Vinh

General News Photography

Winner
Reuters
National School Walkout
Lindsey Wasson

Runner up
Chinook Observer
Shop with a Cop
Luke Whittaker

Government and Politics Reporting

Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Backtracking on test scores
Betsy Hammond

Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Shots Not Fired: A new Oregon law takes guns from people who may do harm
Gordon Friedman

Graphics & Illustrations

Winner
The Seattle Times
Emily M. Eng graphics and illustrations
Emily M. Eng

Runner up
The Seattle Times
Cover illustrations for The Seattle Times
Jennifer Luxton

Health & Science Reporting

Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
False Comfort
Fedor Zarkhin

Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Targeted
Bethany Barnes

Investigative Reporting

Winner
Northwest News Network
Investigation into Wash. State Rep. Accused of Improper Behavior
Austin Jenkins

Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Buried: The state hides how children die on Oregon’s watch
Molly Young

Long-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Dear Della
Tom Hallman Jr.

Runner up
The Seattle Times
The Property: A family’s getaway cabin defined its dreams, until a tragic Sunday morning
Evan Bush

Photo Essay

Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Ghosts of Highway 20
Beth Nakamura

Portrait Photography

Winner
The Seattle Times
Misty Living on the Street
Alan Berner

Runner up
Seattle Met
Earth-Feather Sovereign
Lindsey Wasson

Short-Form Feature News Reporting

Winner
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Sea of plenty? Native Alaskans celebrate indigenous whaling victory
Gregory Scruggs

Runner up
The Seattle Times and The Columbian
Teacher Diversity in Washington
Dahlia Bazzaz, Katie Gillespie, Emily Eng

Social Issues Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive
Targeted
Bethany Barnes

Runner up
The Seattle Times and The Columbian
Teacher Diversity in Washington
Dahlia Bazzaz, Katie Gillespie, Emily Eng

Sports Column

Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Columns by John Canzano
John Canzano

Runner up
The Seattle Times
Why the Seattle City Council voted in favor of KeyArena but not Chris Hansen’s Sodo project 2. NHL expansion to Seattle will fuel Canadians’ fury at Gary Bettman, but he has helped the game  3. From organists to hard rock and back again
Geoff Baker

Sports Feature Photography

Winner
Getty Images
Satoko Miyahara
Lindsey Wasson

Runner up
The Seattle Times
Mutton Busters
Alan Berner

Sports Feature Story

Winner
Anchorage Daily News
Kamaka Hepa’s shot, from behind the Arctic Circle
Marc Lester

Runner up
The Seattle Times
Meet Red Badgro, the Best Northwest Athlete You’ve Never Heard Of
Scott Hanson

Sports Reporting
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Inside the Pac 12 replay center
John Canzano

Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Left Out
John Canzano

Spot News Photography

Winner
Chinook Observer
Woman clutches dog rescued from apartment fire
Luke Whittaker

Runner up
The Oregonian/OregonLive
MeToo Rally
Mark Graves

AUDIO, VIDEO (LARGE)

Sports Audio Reporting

Winner
KNKX Public Radio
These Women Hit 50. Then They Took Up Basketball
Jennifer Wing

Runner up
Northwest News Network
Track To Ice: Pacific Northwest Bobsledder On Verge Of Making 2018 Olympic Team
Tom Banse

Feature Audio Reporting

Winner
KNKX Public Radio
Unraveling The Mystery Of Why So Many African-Americans End Up Homeless
Will James

Runner up
OPB
Scientists Study ‘Singing Fish’ For Ways To Improve Human Hearing
Cassandra Profita

Feature Video Reporting

Winner
OPB
Oregon Field Guide: Urban Falconry
Jule Gilfillan

Runner up
Yakima Herald-Republic
Good Girls Club
Amanda Ray

Investigative Audio Reporting

Winner
KNKX Public Radio
School Officials and Tech Companies
Ashley Gross

Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Her rapist was convicted because of a rape kit. So why are so many kits untested?
Anna Boiko-Weyrauch, Gil Aegerter

Breaking Video Reporting

Winner

KRTV
Rising waters
Shannon Newth

Runner up
KTUU
7.0 Earthquake strikes Alaska, Ramp Collapses
Taylar Perez, Shawn Wilson, KTUU Staff

Sports Video Reporting

Winner

KTUU-TV
Operation Afghanistan: The Beautiful Game
Blake Essig, Albert Lutan

Runner up
KGW-TV
The end of high school football in Oregon?
Cristin Severance, Gene Cotton

Video News Series

Winner
KTUU-TV
“Are you Prepared?”
KTUU Staff

Audio News Series

Winner
Northwest News Network
Washington sent brain injury patients to Oklahoma, then all but forgot about them
Austin Jenkins

Runner up
KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Along the Mother Road
Joshua McNichols, Carolyn Adolph, Kate Walters, Carol Smith

Investigative Video Reporting

Winner
The Oregonian/OregonLive
Ghosts of Highway 20
Dave Killen, Noelle Crombie, Beth Nakamura

 

Runner up

KIRO 7
A Terrifying Ride with Ted
Dave Wagner, Casey McNerthney, Michael Griffith, Peter Gamba

General News Audio Reporting

Winner

OPB
Woodburn Works Against Immigration Rhetoric To Build Trust In Police
Conrad Wilson

Runner up

KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio
Yes, light rail station escalators do break a lot. Here’s why
Anna Boiko-Weyrauch, Gil Aegerter

General News Video Reporting

Winner

The Oregonian/OregonLive
PERS explainer
Teresa  Mahoney, Ted Sickinger

Runner up

The Seattle Times
The Lopez family’s tough decision
Corinne Chin, Ramon Dompor, Erika Schultz

Breaking News Audio Reporting

Winner

OPB
Fatal Oregon Wildfire Devastates Prime Wheat Country
Molly Solomon, Ericka Cruz Guevarra

Runner up

OPB
Armed Campus Police Shoot And Kill Black Man Near Portland State
Ericka Cruz Guevarra, Conrad Wilson, Amelia Templeton

AUDIO, VIDEO (SMALL)

General News Video Reporting

Winner

KBTC Public Television
Shorelines of Stone
Tom Layson

Runner up

EastIdahoNews.com
Transparency – even when it’s ‘troublesome’
Nate Eaton

Feature Audio Reporting

Winner

KNBA
Inuit throat singers, Silla, perform for their ‘cousins’ during their first AFN
Tripp Crouse

Runner up

KTOO
Avrum Gross: Gov. Hammond’s ‘long-haired hippie’ ally, attorney general and in-house antagonist
Jeremy Hsieh

Sports Audio Reporting

Winner

KTOO
Is testing Juneau’s student athletes for drugs and alcohol effective?
Kavitha George

Runner up

KLCC
Oregon Athlete’s Contribution a Revolutionary Flop
Barbara Dellenback

Investigative Audio Reporting

Winner

KTOO
Juneau shamanism retreat leader’s financial, cultural and spiritual legitimacy challenged
Scott Burton, Jacob Resneck

Runner up

KTOO
Ethics enforcers let former Juneau lawmaker’s unpaid ethics fines slide
Jeremy Hsieh

Audio News Series

Winner

KTOO & Alaska Public Media
Midnight Oil: The Big Thaw
Annie Feidt, Jennifer Pemberton, Liz Ruskin, Elizabeth Harball

Runner up

KLCC
Remembering Thurston Parts I-III
Brian Bull

Breaking News Audio Reporting

Winner

Northwest News Network
Radioactive Waste At Hanford Keeps Spreading
Anna King

Video News Series

Winner

Newschannel 21 KTVZ
Road Rants
Newschannel 21

Runner up

EastIdahoNews.com
East Idaho Survivors
Nate Eaton

General News Audio Reporting

Winner

KLCC
Corvallis Community Grapples with Increasing Homelessness
Brian Bull

Runner up

Jefferson Public Radio
How Do You Want Your Smoke?
Liam Moriarty

Feature Video Reporting

Winner

Newschannel 21 KTVZ
Lilly
Steve Kaufmann

Runner up

Newschannel 21 KTVZ
He Loves Me and I Love Him
Lauren Melink, Steve Kaufmann

No Comments

Post A Comment