Writing your passion: Food blogging an international city

— by board member Ethan Chung



Seattle is a city full of flavor. Join food bloggers/writers Keren Brown (author of “Food Lover’s Guide to Seattle), Jess Thomson (author of “Top Pot Hand-Forged Doughnuts: Secrets and Recipes for the Home Baker”) and Jay Friedman (Seattle Weekly columnist and sex educator) in a discussion about how they got started and where they’re going in blogging and beyond Monday at 7 p.m. at Fisher Plaza — the final session of the 2012 SPJ Continuing Education Series!

Jay Friedman is a “freelance food writer and gastronaut—global explorer of things gourmet and, well, not-so-gourmet.” The New York native will discuss his beginnings in food writing and his mission in his trade.

Jess Thomson is a freelance writer for several local and national publications and recipe developer. She is eagerly awaiting the release of her second cookbook, “Pike Place Market Recipes,” in May. Jess will share how she developed her voice as a food writer and created an engaged audience with her work.

Keren Brown created Foodportunity, a networking event for the Seattle food community that brings writers, culinary industry professionals, restaurateurs, food companies and food-passionate people together to discuss (most) everyone’s favorite topic – food. Keren will speak about how she took blog writing to the next level by writing her recently released book “Food Lovers’ Guide to Seattle.”

After each panelist speaks about their respective topics, they will field two to three questions. Once each discussion is complete and topic-related questions are answered, the panel will tackle a few moderated questions from Ethan Chung and open up to general questions from the audience.

The session is free for SPJ members and $10 for nonmembers and as always, pizza will be served thanks to a generous donation from Zeek’s Pizza.